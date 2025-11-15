Sacred Heart runs past Merrimack 42-37 behind Snyder and Summers

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jack Snyder and Mitchell Summers both ran for a pair of touchdowns to lift Sacred Heart…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jack Snyder and Mitchell Summers both ran for a pair of touchdowns to lift Sacred Heart to a 42-37 win over Merrimack on Saturday.

Snyder, who ran for 163 yards on eight carries, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Casey and then scored on runs of 82 and 23 yards.

Summers carried 23 times for 150 yards with scores covering 53 yards and 1 yard, which put Sacred Heart on top for good 28-24 late in the third quarter. Then Trey Eberhart broke free for an 81-yard score on the next possession as he finished with 107 yards on six carries.

The Pioneers (8-3) had 424 yards on the ground while Snyder completed 8 of 11 passes for 97 yards.

Ayden Pereira was 20 of 40 for 170 yards and two touchdowns and had 22 keepers for 173 yards and two more scores for the Warriors (3-8), who had 499 total yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.