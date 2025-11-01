Rodrigue sets career-highs as Nicholls beats Houston Christian 31-7

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ean Rodrigue completed 17 of his 22 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and he…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ean Rodrigue completed 17 of his 22 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 89 yards and another score as Nicholls defeated Houston Christian 31-7 on Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback secured new career-highs in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and rushing yards. The Colonels (3-6, 3-2 Southland) have won two straight after losing six in a row.

Dany’e Brooks and Everett Hunter each caught touchdowns from Rodrigue, and Paxton Lafont caught another from running back Shane Lee.

After an interception gave Nicholls the ball at the opposing 24-yard line, Lee found Lafont for a first-play touchdown. Rodrigue added a 5-yard rush and Gabe Showalter kicked a 29-yarder to give the Colonels a 17-0 lead at the half.

Houston Christian scored their only touchdown, a 1-yard rush by Xai’Shaun Edwards, but Nicholls answered with a six minute drive that ended with Hunter’s 4-yard receiving score.

Jake Weir was intercepted three times and Maddox Kopp threw another pick for the Huskies (2-7, 1-4). Ja’Ryan Wallace had seven catches for 91 yards. Edwards racked up 60 yards on 13 carries.

Laurence Sullivan Jr. made two of Nicholls’ interceptions.

