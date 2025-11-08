Rodney Hammond Jr. runs for 191 yards and 2 TDs, Sacramento St. beats Portland St. 52-24

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cardell Williams threw two first-half touchdown passes to Ernest Campbell, Rodney Hammond Jr. had 191 yards…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cardell Williams threw two first-half touchdown passes to Ernest Campbell, Rodney Hammond Jr. had 191 yards rushing and two TDs on 17 carries and Sacramento State beat Portland State 52-24 on Saturday night.

Delon Thompson’s 2-yard TD run a little over a minute into the second quarter made it 7-7 but, on the next play from scrimmage, Campbell — whose 22-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring — caught a short pass at the 40 and made a defender miss as he raced to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown that gave Sacramento State (6-4, 4-2 Big Sky Conference) the lead for good.

The Hornets ran for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Damian Henderson II, Sam Adams II and JaQuail Smith each had a rushing TD for Sacramento State.

Portland State (1-9, 1-5) beat Cal Poly 40-28 last week to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Freshman Tyrese Smith replaced starter John-Keawe Sagapolutele in the second quarter and was 8-of-11 passing for 105 yards with a TD and added 37 yards rushing, which included a 1-yard touchdown. Sagapolutele completed 5 of 13 for 72 yards and threw two interceptions.

