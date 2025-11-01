Rochelle’s big day sends Indiana State to 24-12 upset over South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Rashad Rochelle caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns and tacked on a 95-yard…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Rashad Rochelle caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns and tacked on a 95-yard kick-return score as Indiana State pulled off an improbable upset of South Dakota State, 24-12 on Saturday.

It’s the first-ever win against a top-five opponent for the Sycamores (3-6, 1-4 Missouri Valley Conference), as SDSU entered the matchup fifth in the FCS coaches’ poll. Indiana State last defeated SDSU on Oct. 1, 2011, 38-28.

Indiana State trailed for just 14 seconds of game time, as Rochelle’s 95-yard return gave them a 7-3 lead after the Jackrabbits opened the game with a 44-yard field goal.

Kimal Clark (15 total tackles, 1 sack) and Nic Yatsko (14 total tackles, 1 forced fumble) were dominant in the secondary for the Sycamores, who allowed 226 passing yards and held the Jackrabbits (7-2, 3-2) to just one touchdown.

Keegan Patterson was 15-for-25 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns, matching career-highs in touchdowns and completions.

After a 33-game home winning streak, the fourth-longest in FCS history, SDSU has dropped two straight at home. Indiana State snapped a six-game skid after facing five FCS ranked teams and current FBS No. 2 Indiana.

