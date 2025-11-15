RJ Johnson III strikes last for Florida A&M in 26-23 win over Alabama A&M

RJ Johnson III threw three touchdown passes, the last of which provided the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and…

RJ Johnson III threw three touchdown passes, the last of which provided the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Florida A&M defeated Alabama A&M 26-23 on Saturday in a game that saw six lead changes.

Johnson connected with Jalen Rogers for a 27-yard touchdown that gave the Rattlers (5-5, 4-2 SWAC) the final lead with 8:50 remaining in the game.

Alabama A&M reached the Rattlers 33-yard line in the final minute, but Nicholas Dimitris and James Gardner Jr. combined to sack Eric Handley on the last play of the game.

Johnson was 20-for-24 passing for 299 yards. Two of his touchdowns went to Kenari Wilcher, who caught four passes for 91 yards.

Alabama A&M (4-7, 1-6) had the advantage in total yards 460-392 but settled for three field goals by David Faulk — two of them in the red zone.

Handley was 20-for-33 passing for 227 yards for the Bulldogs. Ryan Morrow had 136 yards rushing, including an 80-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ other touchdown was a 36-yard touchdown pass from Handley to Daveon Walker for their final lead at 23-19 with 10 minutes left in the game. ___

