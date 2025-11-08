Rittenhouse accounts for 5 TDs as Illinois State tops Indiana State 52-20

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse accounted for 5 touchdowns as Illinois State beat Indiana State 52-20 on Saturday.…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse accounted for 5 touchdowns as Illinois State beat Indiana State 52-20 on Saturday.

Rittenhouse completed 29 of his 34 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score as Illinois State rattled off 555 total yards of offense.

The Redbirds (6-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley) paired Rittenhouse’s efficiency with 241 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Victor Dawson ran 21 times for 116 yards and a score, and Seth Glatz added 55 yards on 12 carries with a 2-yard touchdown and a 20-yard receiving score.

Dylan Lord paced the receivers with eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Max Ziebarth and Daniel Sobkowicz also caught scoring passes.

Illinois State’s defense produced two interceptions, one each from Cam Wilson and Eddie Kasper. The Redbirds scored 28 points in the second quarter and 17 in the third to create separation and close out the win.

The Sycamores (3-6, 1-4) were led by quarterback Keegan Patterson, who went 16 of 26 for 202 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rashad Rochelle caught six passes for 103 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown, and Talan White-Hatch added a 25-yard scoring grab. Deion Brown rushed for 39 yards and a 33-yard touchdown, and Indiana State totaled 68 yards on the ground.

