Richardson, Allen lead rushing attack as Tulsa takes down Oregon State 31-14

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dominic Richardson racked up 166 rushing yards and one touchdown on 27 touches, Ajay Allen added 61 rushing yards and a score on seven carries, and Tulsa defeated Oregon State 31-14 on Saturday.

Richardson set a new career-high in rushing yards in his first year with the Golden Hurricane (3-7, 0-6 American Conference). His previous career best was 146 yards on 31 touches against one of his former teams, Oklahoma State, in September.

Brody Foley reeled in seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown to pace the air attack, and added a five-yard rushing score. Baylor Hayes was 12-of-19 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown.

The Beavers (2-9, 1-0 Pac-12) saw true freshman quarterback Tristan Ti’a take over in the fourth quarter, throwing for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-11 passing. David Wells Jr. and Trent Walker combined for 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

