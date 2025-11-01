Rhodes, Hall combine for 4 TDs, lead Lindenwood over Tennessee State 35-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jared Rhodes and Steve Hall combined for more than 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns to…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jared Rhodes and Steve Hall combined for more than 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Lindenwood to a 35-13 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Rhodes had 15 carries for 113 yards and touchdown runs of 32 and 1 yard. Hall ran 19 times for 100 yards and scored from the 1 and 9.

Nate Glantz completed 16 of 23 passes for 149 yards with an interception Lindenwood (4-5, 3-2 OVC-Big South). Glantz’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive early in the second quarter.

Byron McNair tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Slaughter for Tennessee State (2-7, 0-5) on the game’s second play from scrimmage. McNair was 11-of-20 passing for 132 yards. Slaughter finished with two catches for 76 yards.

