Reggie Davis rushes for 3 touchdowns and Alcorn State beats Texas Southern 33-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Reggie Davis rushed for three touchdowns and 87 yards, Jaylon Tolbert passed for 222 yards and a touchdown, and Alcorn State beat Texas Southern 33-14 on Saturday.

Davis had a 2- and 15-yard touchdown run in the first half for a 14-7 lead, and he added another 2-yarder to cap an 11-play drive in the third quarter for a two-score lead.

Tolbert found Jarvis Rush for a 2-yard touchdown early in the fourth for a 30-7 lead.

Tolbert was 20-of-24 passing for Alcorn State (3-6, 2-3 SWAC), with seven catches, 93 yards and a touchdown going to Rush.

KJ Cooper completed 26 of his 52 attempts for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2). Roriyon Richardson caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

This story has been updated to correct the name of the Alcorn State quarterback to Jaylon Tolbert.

