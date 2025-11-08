Reed’s onside kick leads to his game-winning 51-yard field goal for Delaware in 25-24 victory

Nate Reed converted an onside kick and followed that with a 51-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining as Delaware scored nine points in the final 34 seconds to beat Louisiana Tech 25-24.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nate Reed converted an onside kick and followed that with a 51-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining as Delaware scored nine points in the final 34 seconds to beat Louisiana Tech 25-24 on Saturday.

Reed’s bounding onside effort cleared the Bulldogs players and Ja’Carree Kelly recovered on the Louisiana Tech 35. Four plays later, Reed booted the game-winner to spoil the Bulldogs’ comeback from a 16-7 fourth-quarter deficit.

Reed’s onside kick came after Nick Minicucci threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sessions to complete an eight-play, 75-yard drive. A two-point try failed.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3 Conference USA) took a 24-16 lead with 2:23 to go on Jacob Fields’ 38-yard pick-6 to cap a run of 17 straight points.

Minicucci was 26-of-52 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns but also two interceptions for the Blue Hens (5-4, 3-3). He added 56 rushing yards. Sean Wilson had 107 yards receiving.

Three Louisiana Tech quarterbacks combined for 202 yards passing with an interception. Clay Thevenin rushed for two touchdowns.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.