Ragin’ Cajuns stop Arkansas State at 1-yard line on final play to win 34-30

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Bill Davis’ 36-yard run put Louisiana-Lafayette in front for good and the Ragin’ Cajuns stopped Arkansas State at its own 1-yard line on the final play of the game to win 34-30 on Thursday night.

Bell’s touchdown gave Louisiana (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) a 31-27 lead late in the third quarter and Tony Sterner’s 50-yard field goal early in the fourth made it a four-point lead. The Red Wolves (5-6, 4-3) answered with a field goal and then drove 89 yards to the 2-yard line only to see Jaylen Raynor stopped at the 1 within a mass of players as time ran out. It took a review to confirm Raynor didn’t reach the goal line.

Lunch Winfield passed for 147 yards and rushed for 89 more including two touchdowns for Louisiana.

Raynor threw for 256 yards and rushed for 54. Devin Spencer rushed for 71 yards and a score for the Red Wolves.

Spencer’s 1-yard run was the Red Wolves’ only TD on offense and it came at the end of the half for a 27-24 lead. Arkansas State’s other touchdowns came on Cody Sigler’s 27-yard fumble return and Chauncey Cobb’s 93-yard kickoff return.

Arkansas State turnovers on a punt and kickoff led to Louisiana’s first two touchdowns.

Louisiana was without seven players who were suspended by the Sun Belt Conference after a postgame melee in their previous game, a 42-39 win over Texas State, which had six players suspended.

