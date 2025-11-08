Prairie View A&M beats Alabama A&M 48-5 behind career nights from Cameron Peters, Jyzaiah Rockwell

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Peters passed for 394 yards and five touchdowns — three of them to Jyzaiah Rockwell…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Peters passed for 394 yards and five touchdowns — three of them to Jyzaiah Rockwell — and Prairie View A&M rolled to a 48-5 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M (7-3, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) did all of its scoring in the final three quarters after David Faulk’s 33-yard field goal gave Alabama A&M (4-6, 1-5) a 3-0 lead. Chase Bingmon was tackled in the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Peters connected with Ja’Koby Banks for a 39-yard go-ahead touchdown and then hit Rockwell for a 39-yard score on the final play of the first half for a 13-5 lead.

Peters had scoring throws covering 27 and 9 yards to Rockwell in the third quarter and a 56-yarder to Chaney Fitzgerald in the fourth. Fitzgerald’s catch came in between touchdown runs by Andre Dennis and Shadrick Byrd.

Peters, a senior, completed 17 of 22 passes in setting career highs for yards and TD throws in a single game. Rockwell had eight catches for 183 yards and the three scores, all personal bests for the junior.

Eric Handley completed half of his 36 passes for 101 yards for Alabama A&M.

