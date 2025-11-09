Pittsburgh squares off against No. 10 Notre Dame

No. 10 Notre Dame (7-2) at Pittsburgh (7-2), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key stats…

No. 10 Notre Dame (7-2) at Pittsburgh (7-2), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 427.3 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 302.9 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 124.4 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 39.7 points per game (6th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 318.3 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 237.4 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 80.9 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (43rd)

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 466.1 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 271.7 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 194.4 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 38.7 points per game (9th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 334.3 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 232.3 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 102.0 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (17th)

Notre Dame ranks 24th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 46.9% of the time.

Pittsburgh ranks 79th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Notre Dame’s 8th-ranked +10 margin.

Pittsburgh ranks 129th in the FBS averaging 70.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Notre Dame’s 52nd-ranked 51.4 per-game average.

Notre Dame ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Pittsburgh

Passing: Mason Heintschel, 1,550 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Kyrian Turner, 401 yards on 88 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 565 yards on 37 catches, 6 TDs

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 2,275 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 988 yards on 154 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Faison, 545 yards on 43 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Pittsburgh defeated Stanford 35-20 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Heintschel passed for 304 yards on 23-of-38 attempts (60.5%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. Turner carried the ball 22 times for 127 yards, adding three receptions for 36 yards. Kenny Johnson recorded 71 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Notre Dame won 49-10 over Navy on Saturday, Nov. 8. Carr led Notre Dame with 218 yards on 13-of-16 passing (81.2%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Love had 94 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 27 yards. Malachi Fields put up 97 yards on four catches.

Next game

Pittsburgh plays at No. 16 Georgia Tech on Nov. 22. Notre Dame hosts Syracuse on Nov. 22.

