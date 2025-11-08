Pennington accounts for 2 TDs, leads Gardner-Webb over Southeast Missouri State 27-24

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Cole Pennington accounted for two touchdowns, Chris Lofton caught six passes for 125 yards, and…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Cole Pennington accounted for two touchdowns, Chris Lofton caught six passes for 125 yards, and Gardner-Webb held off Southeast Missouri State for a 27-24 victory on Saturday.

Jax Leatherwood threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kalvin Gilbert to pull Southeast Missouri State to 24-17 with 6:04 to play. Charlie Viorel then kicked a 22-yard field goal that capped an eight-play, 67-yard drive to put the Runnin’ Bulldogs up 27-17.

Leatherwood ended the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Donnie Cheers with 25 seconds left.

Pennington had a 36-yard touchdown run and a 31-yard touchdown pass to Elvin Fofanah each in the first quarter. Carson Gresock added a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that gave Gardner-Webb (6-4, 4-2 OVC-Big South) a 24-10 lead.

Pennington threw for 279 yards and ran for 58 yards on nine carries.

Leatherwood was 21 of 39 for 304 yards and threw three touchdowns passes for Southeast Missouri State (3-7, 2-4). Cam Pedro had six catches for 141 yards.

