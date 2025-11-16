Penn State hosts Nebraska in Big Ten action

Nebraska (7-3) at Penn State (4-6), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: NBC Key stats Penn State…

Nebraska (7-3) at Penn State (4-6), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Penn State Offense

Overall: 338.8 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 178.9 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 159.9 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (52nd)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 316.1 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 167.7 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 148.4 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (35th)

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 385.8 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 248.4 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 137.4 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (37th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 297.1 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 134.6 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 162.5 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (25th)

Penn State is 79th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.8% of the time. Nebraska ranks 29th on offense, converting on 46% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Penn State ranks 8th in the FBS averaging 33.1 penalty yards per game, and Nebraska ranks 20th with a 41.9-yard average.

Nebraska ranks 133rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95.2% of trips. Penn State’s red zone offense ranks 51st, scoring on 87.5% of red zone opportunities.

Penn State ranks 90th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:15, compared to Nebraska’s 40th-ranked average of 30:58.

Team leaders

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 1,100 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 917 yards on 163 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Trebor Pena, 369 yards on 36 catches, 1 TD

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 2,002 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 1,131 yards on 203 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 592 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Penn State beat Michigan State 28-10 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 127 yards on 8-of-13 attempts (61.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen carried the ball 25 times for 181 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Devonte Ross had two receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska defeated UCLA 28-21 on Saturday, Nov. 8. TJ Lateef led Nebraska with 205 yards on 13-of-15 passing (86.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 31 yards. Johnson carried the ball 28 times for 129 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Dane Key recorded 46 yards on three catches.

Next game

Penn State plays at Rutgers on Nov. 29. Nebraska hosts Iowa on Nov. 28.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.