Penn State and No. 2 Indiana meet in Big Ten play

No. 2 Indiana (9-0) at Penn State (3-5), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Penn State Offense

Overall: 335.6 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 180.4 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 155.3 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (49th)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 325.8 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 166.4 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 159.4 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (41st)

Indiana Offense

Overall: 504.9 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 259.2 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 245.7 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 46.4 points per game (1st)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 248.3 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 168.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 80 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 10.8 points per game (3rd)

Penn State ranks 103rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.3% of the time. Indiana ranks 1st on offense, converting on 58.2% of third downs.

Indiana leads the FBS with a +12 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Penn State ranks 6th in the FBS averaging 31.1 penalty yards per game, and Indiana ranks 5th with a 30.6-yard average.

Penn State is 88th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.2% of trips. Indiana’s red zone offense ranks 33rd, scoring on 89.8% of red zone opportunities.

Penn State ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:14, compared to Indiana’s 4th-ranked average of 34:43.

Team leaders

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 1,100 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 688 yards on 119 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Devonte Ross, 281 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 2,124 yards, 25 TDs, 4 INTs, 72.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaelon Black, 619 yards on 96 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 693 yards on 47 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Penn State was defeated by Ohio State 38-14 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Ethan Grunkemeyer passed for 145 yards on 19-of-28 attempts (67.9%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Allen carried the ball 21 times for 76 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Nicholas Singleton put up 28 yards on three catches. He also had six carries for 18 yards and one touchdown.

Indiana won 55-10 over Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 1. Mendoza threw for 201 yards on 14-of-21 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 24 yards and one rushing touchdown. Black had 110 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Cooper had seven receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Penn State plays at Michigan State on Nov. 15. Indiana hosts Wisconsin on Nov. 15.

