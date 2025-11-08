Peevy throws 4 TD passes and Maine beats Hampton 35-7

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for four touchdown passes and Maine beat Hampton 35-7 on Saturday. Peevy went…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for four touchdown passes and Maine beat Hampton 35-7 on Saturday.

Peevy went 17 of 24 for 121 yards with no interceptions. His scoring throws went to Ty’ee Stephens, Rashawn Marshall, Eli Mahan and Scott Woods. Mahan’s touchdown was his first of the season.

Marshall added 49 rushing yards on 10 carries and scored once on the ground. The Black Bears (6-4, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) produced two extended touchdown drives that covered a combined 30 plays for 155 yards and nearly 16 minutes of clock.

Hampton (2-8, 0-6) scored on a 12-yard pass from Earl Woods III to Jah’Kei Chavis in the second quarter. Woods III finished 9 of 10 for 86 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Donovan Shepard ran for 61 yards on three carries with a long of 42. The Pirates totaled 92 rushing yards and punted seven times.

Maine led 21-7 at halftime and added one touchdown in each of the final two quarters.

