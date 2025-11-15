Parson tallies 265 passing yards, Austin Peay beats Samford 30-16

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson threw for 265 yards and a touchdown, added 53 more yards on the ground,…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson threw for 265 yards and a touchdown, added 53 more yards on the ground, and Austin Peay took down Samford 30-16 on Saturday.

Nate Garnett Jr. caught two passes for 40 yards and a score for the Governors (7-4), and Jaden Robinson caught four passes for 67 yards. Parson completed 16 of his 30 passes.

A pick-six by Montreze Smith gave the Governors a 14-0 lead with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter. After a 50-yard field goal from Carson Smith just before the half, Austin Peay continued to extend their lead in the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown rush by Kaden Williams and a 42-yard kick by Smith.

TJ Cox Jr., Antori Hamilton, Will Middleton, and Smith each recorded one sack for the Governors.

Samford (1-10) put 13 points on the board in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome the large deficit. Brady Stober threw for 266 yards on 29-for-41 passing for the Bulldogs with a touchdown and an interception.

