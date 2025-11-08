Parson accounts for 4 TDs as Austin Peay beats Central Arkansas 41-38

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson accounted for four touchdowns to reclaim the lead twice for Austin Peay in a…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson accounted for four touchdowns to reclaim the lead twice for Austin Peay in a 41-38 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Parson was involved in all of the Governors’ touchdowns, and his 19-yard rush with 7:25 remaining served as the game-winning effort.

He had 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and was 23-of-32 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Shemar Kirk caught nine of those passes for 144 yards, including a 54-yarder and a 38-yard touchdown to give the Governors (6-4, 4-3 United Athletic Conference) a 34-31 lead with 12:33 remaining.

Austin Peay scored on four consecutive drives in the second quarter and added 24 unanswered points to close out the half with a 27-14 lead.

The Bears responded with 17 unanswered points in the third quarter, with Landen Chambers’ 1-yard rush reclaiming a lead that was lost at the 11:54 mark in the second quarter.

Chambers led all rushers with 149 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts.

Austin Myers was 19-of-35 for 213 yards with three touchdowns for the Bears (3-7, 2-4). Malachi Henry caught nine balls for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Central Arkansas turned the ball over on downs with 1:54 remaining and did not get the ball back.

