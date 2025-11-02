Oregon State meets Sam Houston

Sam Houston (0-8) at Oregon State (2-7), Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. EST. How to watch: The CW Key stats…

Sam Houston (0-8) at Oregon State (2-7), Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. EST.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 348.1 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 215.9 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 132.2 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (117th)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 396.9 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 247.1 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 149.8 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (105th)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 321.8 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 183.3 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 138.5 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 16.6 points per game (129th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 480.0 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 266.0 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 214.0 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 40.9 points per game (136th)

Sam Houston is 136th in third down percentage, converting 22.0% of the time. Oregon State ranks 20th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.2%.

Oregon State ranks 119th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Sam Houston’s 58th-ranked +1 margin.

Sam Houston ranks 85th in the FBS averaging 58.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Oregon State’s 19th-ranked 40.0 per-game average.

Both teams have weak red zone offenses. Sam Houston is 135th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 57.1% of trips. Oregon State’s red zone offense ranks 129th, scoring on 71.0% of chances.

Sam Houston ranks 96th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:02, compared to Oregon State’s 32nd-ranked average of 31:24.

Team leaders

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 1,749 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 803 yards on 179 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Trent Walker, 631 yards on 52 catches, 0 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 1,108 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Landan Brown, 287 yards on 54 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Chris Reed, 231 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oregon State won 10-7 over Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Gabarri Johnson passed for 33 yards on 10-of-15 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Hankerson had 132 rushing yards on 25 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for -3 yards. Tastean Reddicks had two receptions for 37 yards.

Sam Houston fell 55-14 to Louisiana Tech on Friday, Oct. 31. Watson threw for 193 yards on 14-of-33 attempts (42.4%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 65 yards. Elijah Green had 191 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for seven yards. Reed had six receptions for 79 yards.

Next game

Oregon State plays at Tulsa on Nov. 15. Sam Houston hosts Delaware on Nov. 15.

