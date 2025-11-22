Olson, Howard power Central Connecticut to NEC crown beating Mercyhurst 35-28

Brady Olson threw for three touchdowns and Elijah Howard ran for two scores and Central Connecticut clinched the Northeast Conference…

Brady Olson threw for three touchdowns and Elijah Howard ran for two scores and Central Connecticut clinched the Northeast Conference title beating Mercyhurst 35-28 on Saturday.

Olson threw an 8-yard touchdown to Howard with 11:14 left in the fourth quarter after a six-play, 12-yard drive set up by the Blue Devils’ defense. Eric Jackson tackled running back Brian Trobel to force a fumble that Dylan Jones recovered for the short field.

Despite 10-play and nine-play drives by Mercyhurst on their last two possessions, Central Connecticut’s defense managed both times to prevent the Lakers from scoring.

Adam Urena threw an 11-yard touchdown to Taylor Wright-Rawls with 2:03 left in the third quarter to bring Mercyhurst into a tie at 28.

Howard ran for 163 yards on 25 carries for the Blue Devils (8-4, 6-1).

Trobel ran for 166 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns for Mercyhurst (5-7, 4-3).

The win marks Central Connecticut State’s second consecutive FCS Championship berth.

In its first season carrying a full NEC slate, Mercyhurst entered Saturday’s game in contention of winning a share of the regular-season title.

