Old Dominion hosts Troy in Sun Belt play

Troy (6-3) at Old Dominion (6-3), Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 451.9 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 250.3 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 201.6 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 31.9 points per game (48th)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 367.4 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 193.6 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 173.9 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (58th)

Troy Offense

Overall: 324.2 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 203.1 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 121.1 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (75th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 356.7 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 195.6 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 161.1 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (67th)

Old Dominion is 125th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.7% of trips. Troy’s red zone defense ranks 35th at 80.0%.

Old Dominion ranks 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:38, compared to Troy’s 72nd-ranked average of 29:46.

Team leaders

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 2,231 yards, 19 TDs, 9 INTs, 61.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 623 yards on 105 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Tre’ Brown III, 623 yards on 29 catches, 4 TDs

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 1,400 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 546 yards on 113 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tray Taylor, 402 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Old Dominion beat Louisiana-Monroe 31-6 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Joseph led Old Dominion with 231 yards on 12-of-22 passing (54.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Ketravion Hargrove had 38 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 21 yards. Brown recorded 83 yards on five catches.

Troy fell to Arkansas State 23-10 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Kilcrease threw for 166 yards on 19-of-34 attempts (55.9%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for -27 yards and one rushing touchdown. Meadows had 48 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Taylor had two receptions for 56 yards.

Next game

Old Dominion plays at Georgia Southern on Nov. 22. Troy hosts Georgia State on Nov. 22.

