Oklahoma State takes on Kansas State in Big 12 action

Kansas State (4-5) at Oklahoma State (1-8), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 297.7 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 170.8 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 126.9 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 15.2 points per game (132nd)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 443.8 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 272.7 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 171.1 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 38.8 points per game (135th)

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 361.9 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 220.7 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 141.2 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (59th)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 376.3 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 223.6 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 152.8 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (91st)

Oklahoma State is 132nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 48.0% of the time. Kansas State ranks 80th on offense, converting on 38.7% of third downs.

Oklahoma State ranks 79th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Kansas State’s 20th-ranked +6 margin.

Oklahoma State is 66th in the FBS averaging 54.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 7th-ranked 31.6 per-game average.

Oklahoma State is 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.1% of trips. Kansas State’s red zone offense ranks 12th, scoring on 92.6% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 931 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 476 yards on 91 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 358 yards on 36 catches, 3 TDs

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 1,986 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 407 yards on 105 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 630 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma State was beaten by Kansas 38-21 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Flores led Oklahoma State with 235 yards on 22-of-28 passing (78.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fields carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards, adding three receptions for three yards. Terrill Davis had five receptions for 78 yards.

Kansas State fell to Texas Tech 43-20 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Johnson passed for 199 yards on 16-of-33 attempts (48.5%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 88 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jackson carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards, adding three receptions for 14 yards. Garrett Oakley had five receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Oklahoma State plays at UCF on Nov. 22. Kansas State plays at No. 17 Utah on Nov. 22.

