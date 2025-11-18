Nwoko pours in career-high 29, LSU cruises by Alcorn State 107-81

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mike Nwoko scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Dedan Thomas Jr. and…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mike Nwoko scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Dedan Thomas Jr. and Marquel Sutton added 16 points each, and LSU rolled past Alcorn State 107-81 on Tuesday night.

Nwoko was an efficient 12 of 15 from the floor, and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. He set a new career-high in just 20 minutes of playing time.

Thomas dished six assists to lead the Tigers (4-0). Sutton also hauled in 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double. LSU had a 43-28 edge on the glass.

The Braves (0-6) took an early lead, stretching their margin to as large as seven points before LSU stormed back to take a 50-44 advantage into the half.

The Tigers went on to outscore the Braves by 20 points in the second frame to cruise to a comfortable victory.

LSU has scored more than 90 points in all four games this season, the best season-opening run since the the 1990-91 team won nine straight.

Davian Williams led the Braves with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (6 of 10 from deep). Travis Roberts had 12 points along with nine rebounds. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.