North Dakota State rolls to 15th straight win, 48-16 over Northern Iowa

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cole Payton and Barika Kpeenu combined for five touchdowns and North Dakota State moved to within one win of a perfect regular season, defeating Northern Iowa 48-16 on Saturday.

The FCS top-ranked Bison (10-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) stretched their homefield winning streak to 18 games and they have won 15 straight overall. They finish the regular season on Saturday with a non-conference home game against St. Thomas of Minnesota.

Payton completed 15 of 17 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown. He had a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 64-yard touchdown run in the third gave NDSU a 38-2 lead.

Kpeenu had two touchdowns and 54 yards rushing. He has 15 touchdown runs this season.

Bryce Lance had 131 yards receiving and caught Payton’s touchdown pass, a 14-yarder in the second quarter. They also connected on a 51-yard pass play.

Northern Iowa managed only 201 yards of total offense and became the 10th NDSU opponent to score 17 points or less. The Panthers’ defense came through with a safety and a blocked punt for a touchdown.

NDSU is 52-11 in regular-season November games since 2004, including 38-6 since 2011.

The game was North Dakota State’s traditional Harvest Bowl, a game in which they are 46-2-2 since 1974. ___

