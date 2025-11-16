North Carolina meets Duke in ACC play

Duke (5-5) at North Carolina (4-6), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats North…

Duke (5-5) at North Carolina (4-6), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 289.9 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 180.8 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 109.1 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (123rd)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 330 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 215.9 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 114.1 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (43rd)

Duke Offense

Overall: 432.7 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 302.9 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 129.8 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 33.4 points per game (31st)

Duke Defense

Overall: 419.8 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 273.3 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 146.5 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (101st)

Duke ranks 119th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.4% of third downs.

North Carolina ranks 89th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Duke’s 32nd-ranked +4 margin.

Duke is 122nd in the FBS averaging 66.4 penalty yards per game, compared to North Carolina’s 58th-ranked 51.9 per-game average.

North Carolina ranks 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.4% of trips. Duke’s red zone defense ranks 130th at 92.9%.

Duke ranks 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:48.

Team leaders

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 1,425 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 452 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 498 yards on 44 catches, 4 TDs

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 3,007 yards, 25 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 700 yards on 112 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 869 yards on 53 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

North Carolina was beaten by Wake Forest 28-12 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Lopez led North Carolina with 201 yards on 21-of-36 passing (58.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. June carried the ball nine times for 32 yards, adding two receptions for 33 yards. Jake Johnson had five receptions for 54 yards.

Duke fell 34-17 to Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 15. Mensah passed for 213 yards on 18-of-35 attempts (51.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Sheppard had 43 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding three receptions for nine yards. Landen King had two receptions for 48 yards.

Next game

North Carolina plays at North Carolina State on Nov. 29. Duke hosts Wake Forest on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.