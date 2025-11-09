No. 9 Texas Tech takes on UCF in Big 12 action

UCF (4-5) at No. 9 Texas Tech (9-1), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: FOX Key stats…

UCF (4-5) at No. 9 Texas Tech (9-1), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 479.9 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 286.9 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 193.0 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 42.1 points per game (4th)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 269.8 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 196.0 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 73.8 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 12.6 points per game (3rd)

UCF Offense

Overall: 402.6 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 216.2 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 186.3 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (71st)

UCF Defense

Overall: 321.7 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 168.2 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 153.4 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (28th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Texas Tech is 12th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 31.0% of the time. UCF ranks 24th, allowing a 33.8% third down conversion rate.

UCF is 60th in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Texas Tech’s 4th-ranked +11 margin.

UCF is 107th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.5% of trips. Texas Tech’s red zone offense ranks 41st, scoring on 88.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 1,969 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 869 yards on 157 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 605 yards on 44 catches, 5 TDs

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 1,470 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 595 yards on 118 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 402 yards on 40 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech beat BYU 29-7 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Morton threw for 219 yards on 17-of-32 attempts (53.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Dickey had 121 rushing yards on 23 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 24 yards. Reginald Virgil recorded 54 yards on three catches.

UCF fell 30-27 to Houston on Friday, Nov. 7. Jackson led UCF with 136 yards on 15-of-29 passing (51.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Jaden Nixon had 62 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 32 yards. Dylan Wade had six receptions for 80 yards.

Next game

Texas Tech plays at West Virginia on Nov. 29. UCF hosts Oklahoma State on Nov. 22.

