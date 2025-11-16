No. 9 Notre Dame hosts Syracuse in Week 13

Syracuse (3-7) at No. 9 Notre Dame (8-2), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: NBC Key stats…

Syracuse (3-7) at No. 9 Notre Dame (8-2), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 458.2 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 265.7 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 192.5 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 38.5 points per game (8th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 322.8 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 224.0 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 98.8 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 18.4 points per game (17th)

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 361.9 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 244.7 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 117.2 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (106th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 430.6 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 267.1 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 163.5 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (117th)

Syracuse ranks 113th in third down percentage, converting 34.8% of the time. Notre Dame ranks 28th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.0%.

Syracuse ranks 129th in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to Notre Dame’s 10th-ranked +9 margin.

Notre Dame ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 74.5% of trips. Syracuse’s red zone defense ranks 118th at 89.5%.

Team leaders

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 2,487 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 1,135 yards on 177 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Fields, 596 yards on 32 catches, 5 TDs

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,352 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 558 yards on 130 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Johntay Cook II, 518 yards on 41 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Notre Dame won 37-15 over Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 15. Carr threw for 212 yards on 21-of-32 attempts (65.6%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Love carried the ball 23 times for 147 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 20 yards. Fields had seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse fell 38-10 to Miami (FL) on Saturday, Nov. 8. Rickie Collins passed for 85 yards on 12-of-25 attempts (48.0%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Willis had 63 rushing yards on 13 carries. Daunte Bacheyie put up 22 yards on two catches.

Next game

Notre Dame plays at Stanford on Nov. 29. Syracuse hosts Boston College on Nov. 29.

