No. 7 Ole Miss hosts Florida in SEC action

Florida (3-6) at No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1), Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 489.4 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 305.5 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 183.9 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 37.5 points per game (13th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 323.1 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 179.5 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 143.6 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (24th)

Florida Offense

Overall: 341.0 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 217.0 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 124.0 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (116th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 347.2 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 214.4 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 132.8 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (53rd)

Florida ranks 120th in third down percentage, converting 32.8% of the time. Ole Miss ranks 19th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.6%.

Ole Miss ranks 101st in the FBS averaging 61.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida’s 31st-ranked 46.0 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Ole Miss is 25th in FBS, scoring on 90.9% of red zone trips. Florida’s red zone offense ranks 12th at 92.6%.

Ole Miss ranks 105th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:42, compared to Florida’s 46th-ranked average of 30:42.

Team leaders

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 2,356 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 912 yards on 200 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 579 yards on 36 catches, 2 TDs

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 1,762 yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 747 yards on 149 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 485 yards on 33 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Ole Miss defeated The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Chambliss passed for 333 yards on 29-of-33 attempts (87.9%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Lacy carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding one reception for 13 yards. Wallace recorded 87 yards on eight catches.

Florida fell 38-7 to Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 8. Lagway passed for 83 yards on 11-of-19 attempts (57.9%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 27 yards. Baugh had 64 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding five receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown. J.Michael Sturdivant had three receptions for 29 yards.

Next game

Ole Miss plays at Mississippi State on Nov. 28. Florida hosts No. 23 Tennessee on Nov. 22.

