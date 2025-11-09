No. 6 Oregon hosts Minnesota in Big Ten action

Minnesota (6-3) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1), Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. EST. How to watch: FOX Key stats Oregon…

Minnesota (6-3) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1), Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 471.6 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 231.9 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 239.7 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 38.7 points per game (9th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 239.3 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 126.1 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 113.2 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 13.8 points per game (6th)

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 313.1 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 203.3 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 109.8 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (96th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 311.6 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 203.4 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 108.1 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (39th)

Minnesota ranks 82nd in third down percentage, converting 38.6% of the time. Oregon ranks 13th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31.1%.

Oregon is 20th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Oregon is 23rd in the FBS averaging 42.7 penalty yards per game, and Minnesota ranks 4th with a 28.3-yard average.

Oregon is 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.8% of trips. Minnesota’s red zone offense ranks 74th, scoring on 85.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 1,884 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 551 yards on 68 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dakorien Moore, 443 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 1,743 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Fame Ijeboi, 384 yards on 82 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Lemeke Brockington, 385 yards on 37 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Oregon won 18-16 over Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 8. Dante Moore led Oregon with 112 yards on 13-of-21 passing (61.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 46 yards. Whittington carried the ball 17 times for 118 yards, adding two receptions for four yards. Jamari Johnson had four receptions for 36 yards.

Minnesota beat Michigan State 23-20 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Lindsey led Minnesota with 197 yards on 26-of-39 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for -5 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Ijeboi had 108 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for -1 yards. Javon Tracy had seven receptions for 61 yards.

Next game

Oregon hosts No. 20 USC on Nov. 22. Minnesota plays at Northwestern on Nov. 22.

