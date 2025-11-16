No. 5 Georgia hosts Charlotte in Week 13

Charlotte (1-9) at No. 5 Georgia (9-1), Nov. 22 at 12:45 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats…

Charlotte (1-9) at No. 5 Georgia (9-1), Nov. 22 at 12:45 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 427.9 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 237.6 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 190.3 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 33.6 points per game (29th)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 307.1 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 214.6 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 92.5 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (19th)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 312 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 217.5 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 94.5 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 16.9 points per game (130th)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 475.1 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 269.1 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 206 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 37.4 points per game (133rd)

Charlotte is 113th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.3% of the time. Georgia ranks 21st on offense, converting on 47.3% of third downs.

Charlotte ranks 119th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin.

Georgia is 24th in the FBS averaging 43.1 penalty yards per game.

Charlotte is 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Georgia’s red zone defense ranks 14th at 75%.

Charlotte is 103rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:51, compared to Georgia’s 7th-ranked average of 33:16.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 2,264 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTs, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 647 yards on 117 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 583 yards on 59 catches, 3 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Grayson Loftis, 1,145 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 53.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Rod Gainey Jr., 231 yards on 61 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javen Nicholas, 676 yards on 50 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Georgia beat Texas 35-10 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Stockton led Georgia with 229 yards on 24-of-29 passing (82.8%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Frazier had 72 rushing yards on 16 carries. London Humphreys put up 55 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Charlotte lost 28-7 to UTSA on Saturday, Nov. 15. Loftis passed for 100 yards on 13-of-24 attempts (54.2%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Cameren Smith had 37 rushing yards on nine carries. Nicholas put up 45 yards on six catches.

Next game

Georgia plays No. 14 Georgia Tech on Nov. 28. Charlotte plays at Tulane on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.