No. 5 Georgia faces No. 10 Texas in a critical SEC matchup on Saturday

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 5 Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) vs. No. 10 Texas (7-2, 4-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Texas has an opportunity to strengthen its chances of a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday with a win against Georgia. The Bulldogs are ranked fifth in both the AP Top 25 and CFP rankings, and they’re likely next in line for the first-round bye if a top-four team falters.

The Longhorns are on a four-game win streak, beating Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in consecutive weeks. Texas had the week off before a make-or-break road trip.

Georgia sits at 8-1 after a 41-21 win against Mississippi State in Week 11. The Bulldogs have become known as a second-half team, but a win against a Texas team putting it together at the right time will need a strong four quarters.

The undercard

No. 4 Alabama (8-1, 6-0) vs. No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Alabama hosts Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in another high-stakes matchup. A loss for either team would tarnish their playoff standings. Alabama has its top-four ranking and first-round bye at risk, and Oklahoma’s shot at a playoff appearance would be all but over with a loss.

It would be a massive win for the Sooners, whose season was derailed with losses to Texas and Mississippi in Weeks 7 and 9. Quarterback John Mateer’s hot start cooled after undergoing hand surgery, but momentum is heading in the right direction after a Nov. 1 win against a Tennessee team with a dominant offense. The Sooners are the first team cut from the CFP in the current bracket.

Alabama is on an eight-game win streak that has made everyone rule its Week 1 loss to Florida State a fluke. The Crimson Tide’s offense is thriving under Ty Simpson, who has thrown for 2,462 yards, 21 touchdowns and just one interception this season.

Impact players

— Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia accounted for a career-best 489 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the Commodores’ come-from-behind overtime win over Auburn. Pavia threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 112 and a score.

— Kentucky linebacker Daveren Rayner played a significant role in holding Florida to its fewest yards against the Wildcats in 10 years. Rayner contributed five tackles, a sack, an interception and deflected a pass that led to an interception.

— Daymion Sanford helped Texas A&M to a 38-17 win against Missouri with a standout performance, recording five tackles, two for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble and quarterback pressure. It marked his sixth career game with more than five tackles.

Inside the numbers

Oklahoma has gained points on all 28 trips to the red zone this season, notching 14 rushing touchdowns, seven passing touchdowns and seven field goals. Defensively, the Sooners have allowed the fewest first downs in the SEC and sixth-fewest overall, holding opponents to 131. … Ole Miss has the second-best first-down offense in the FBS behind Indiana, with 251 first downs on the season. … Tennessee, known for its offense, has the second-most defensive touchdowns in the FBS, with five pick-sixes and two scoop-and-scores. …Vanderbilt’s offensive line has allowed an SEC-high 15 sacks for a loss of 121 yards.

A look at the playoff picture

All signs point to two Big Ten and two SEC teams earning the first-round byes this year, with Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M and Alabama steady at 1-4 over the past few weeks. The College Football Playoff committee’s first two rankings matched AP’s top five, with Georgia coming in at No. 5.

This week, the CFP committee placed Ole Miss at No. 7 and Texas at No. 10 for a total of five SEC teams in the current bracket. Oklahoma and BYU are the first teams out despite top-12 rankings, replaced by Miami and South Florida, representing the ACC and the American Conference.

