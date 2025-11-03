No. 4 Alabama suspends DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. indefinitely after his weekend arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest over the weekend,…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest over the weekend, coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.

Kirkpatrick was arrested Saturday on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempting to elude and speeding. He was released from Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

“Unfortunately, with the information that I have at this time, I talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him,” DeBoer said. “He understands there are consequences that come with his actions.”

Kirkpatrick, a sophomore and son of former Alabama defensive back and NFL veteran Dre Kirkpatrick, has eight tackles, including one for a loss, one pass defense and a forced fumble this season.

No. 4 Alabama hosts LSU on Saturday.

