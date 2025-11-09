No. 3 Texas A&M meets South Carolina in SEC action

South Carolina (3-6) at No. 3 Texas A&M (9-0), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key…

South Carolina (3-6) at No. 3 Texas A&M (9-0), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 459.8 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 254.9 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 204.9 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 37.8 points per game (12th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 317.3 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 189.0 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 128.3 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 22.9 points per game (57th)

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 294.1 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 193.3 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 100.8 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (120th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 344.2 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 190.6 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 153.7 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (48th)

South Carolina ranks 103rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.1% of the time. Texas A&M ranks 47th on offense, converting on 43.1% of third downs.

Texas A&M ranks 121st in the FBS with 66.9 penalty yards per game.

South Carolina ranks 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.8% of trips.

South Carolina is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:53, compared to Texas A&M’s 14th-ranked average of 32:35.

Team leaders

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 2,193 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens, 542 yards on 91 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Mario Craver, 769 yards on 45 catches, 4 TDs

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 1,536 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 350 yards on 81 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Nyck Harbor, 401 yards on 21 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Texas A&M beat Missouri 38-17 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Reed passed for 221 yards on 20-of-29 attempts (69.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 29 yards. Owens had 102 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Kevin Concepcion had four receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.

South Carolina lost 30-14 to Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 1. Sellers led South Carolina with 180 yards on 16-of-30 passing (53.3%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for -17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Faison carried the ball 12 times for 52 yards, adding three receptions for 18 yards. Harbor had three receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Texas A&M hosts Samford on Nov. 22. South Carolina hosts Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.