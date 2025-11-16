No. 25 Houston hosts TCU in Big 12 action

TCU (6-4) at No. 25 Houston (8-2), Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Houston…

TCU (6-4) at No. 25 Houston (8-2), Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Houston by 2.5. Against the spread: Houston 7-3, TCU 4-5-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Houston Offense

Overall: 388.3 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 222.1 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 166.2 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (60th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 333.1 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 197.6 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 135.5 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (46th)

TCU Offense

Overall: 413.4 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 291.4 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 122.0 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (48th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 374.3 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 247.0 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 127.3 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (83rd)

TCU ranks 101st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.1% of the time. Houston ranks 46th on offense, converting on 42.7% of third downs.

TCU is 103rd in the FBS averaging 61.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Houston’s 25th-ranked 43.6 per-game average.

TCU is 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. Houston’s red zone offense ranks 8th, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

TCU ranks 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:10, compared to Houston’s 33rd-ranked average of 31:16.

Team leaders

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 2,113 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 725 yards on 158 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 737 yards on 45 catches, 8 TDs

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 2,873 yards, 23 TDs, 10 INTs, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 443 yards on 97 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 941 yards on 52 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Houston defeated UCF 30-27 on Friday, Nov. 7. Weigman threw for 223 yards on 20-of-31 attempts (64.5%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 22 times for 82 yards. DJ Butler had 69 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Thomas recorded 103 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

TCU lost 44-13 to BYU on Saturday, Nov. 15. Hoover threw for 183 yards on 10-of-23 attempts (43.5%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jeremy Payne carried the ball nine times for 55 yards, adding one reception for 17 yards. McAlister put up 107 yards on four catches.

Next game

Houston plays at Baylor on Nov. 29. TCU hosts Cincinnati on Nov. 29.

