No. 23 Tennessee takes on New Mexico State in Week 12

New Mexico State (3-6) at No. 23 Tennessee (6-3), Nov. 15 at 4:15 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network…

New Mexico State (3-6) at No. 23 Tennessee (6-3), Nov. 15 at 4:15 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 504.1 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 329.3 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 174.8 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 43.6 points per game (3rd)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 395.9 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 254.9 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 141 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 31.1 points per game (114th)

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 303 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 233.8 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 69.2 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (111th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 394.6 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 243.3 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 151.2 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (75th)

New Mexico State is 108th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.3% of the time. Tennessee ranks 18th on offense, converting on 48.1% of third downs.

Tennessee is 126th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.5% of trips. New Mexico State’s red zone offense ranks 48th, scoring on 88% of red zone opportunities.

Tennessee is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:04.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 2,737 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 690 yards on 103 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 808 yards on 49 catches, 8 TDs

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 2,070 yards, 11 TDs, 11 INTs, 55.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 325 yards on 88 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 503 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Tennessee fell 33-27 to Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 1. Aguilar led Tennessee with 393 yards on 29-of-45 passing (64.4%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Bishop carried the ball 12 times for 38 yards, adding four receptions for 51 yards. Mike Matthews recorded 76 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

New Mexico State lost 24-21 to Kennesaw State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Fife led New Mexico State with 241 yards on 28-of-46 passing (60.9%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dijon Stanley carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Tyler King recorded 49 yards on four catches.

Next game

Tennessee plays at Florida on Nov. 22. New Mexico State plays at UTEP on Nov. 22.

