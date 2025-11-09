No. 20 USC and Iowa meet in Big Ten play

Iowa (6-3) at No. 20 USC (7-2), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: BTN Key stats USC…

Iowa (6-3) at No. 20 USC (7-2), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 503.2 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 303.0 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 200.2 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 39.6 points per game (7th)

USC Defense

Overall: 346.8 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 205.1 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 141.7 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (43rd)

Iowa Offense

Overall: 309.1 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 133.2 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 175.9 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (60th)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 250.2 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 146.7 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 103.6 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 13.7 points per game (5th)

USC ranks 5th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.9% of the time.

USC ranks 67th in the FBS averaging 54.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Iowa’s 1st-ranked 20.2 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. USC is 11th in FBS, scoring on 93.3% of red zone trips. Iowa’s red zone offense ranks 20th at 91.9%.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 2,614 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 636 yards on 80 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 937 yards on 61 catches, 7 TDs

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 1,084 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kamari Moulton, 522 yards on 105 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Sam Phillips, 216 yards on 13 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

USC won 38-17 over Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 7. Maiava led USC with 299 yards on 24-of-33 passing (72.7%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Miller had 127 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for three yards. Lemon had 11 receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown. He also had one carry for four yards and one touchdown.

Iowa fell to Oregon 18-16 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Gronowski led Iowa with 138 yards on 10-of-18 passing (55.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 25 yards and one rushing touchdown. Moulton had 87 rushing yards on 23 carries, adding one reception for -1 yards. DJ Vonnahme recorded 43 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

USC plays at No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 22. Iowa hosts Michigan State on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.