No. 2 Indiana hosts Wisconsin in Big Ten play

Wisconsin (3-6) at No. 2 Indiana (10-0), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 487.0 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 255.1 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 231.9 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 44.5 points per game (1st)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 257.1 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 173.4 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 83.7 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 12.1 points per game (2nd)

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 255.6 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 140.6 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 115.0 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 12.6 points per game (134th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 331.0 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 219.6 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 111.4 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (51st)

Wisconsin is 127th in third down percentage, converting 31.9% of the time. Indiana ranks 5th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 27.1%.

Wisconsin ranks 117th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Indiana’s 2nd-ranked +13 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Indiana ranks 5th in the FBS averaging 29.6 penalty yards per game, and Wisconsin ranks 9th with a 33.0-yard average.

Wisconsin is 93rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.7% of trips. Indiana’s red zone offense ranks 28th, scoring on 90.7% of red zone opportunities.

Indiana is 3rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:18.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 2,342 yards, 26 TDs, 5 INTs, 71.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 656 yards on 137 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 725 yards on 53 catches, 9 TDs

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 635 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 300 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Vinny Anthony, 291 yards on 26 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Indiana won 27-24 over Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Mendoza passed for 218 yards on 19-of-30 attempts (63.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hemby had 55 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for one yard. Charlie Becker had seven receptions for 118 yards.

Wisconsin beat Washington 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Sean West led Wisconsin with 24 yards on 1-of-1 passing (100.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Gideon Ituka carried the ball 19 times for 73 yards. Jackson Acker had three receptions for 27 yards.

Next game

Indiana plays at Purdue on Nov. 28. Wisconsin hosts Illinois on Nov. 22.

