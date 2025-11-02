No. 19 Missouri hosts No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0) at No. 19 Missouri (6-2), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC…

No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0) at No. 19 Missouri (6-2), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Missouri Offense

Overall: 473.4 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 237.9 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 235.5 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 35.4 points per game (24th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 242.3 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 155.4 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 86.9 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 16.8 points per game (13th)

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 459.3 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 259.1 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 200.1 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 37.8 points per game (11th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 321.5 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 203 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 118.5 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (60th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Missouri is 5th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 27.2% of the time. Texas A&M ranks 1st, allowing a 22% third down conversion rate.

Texas A&M ranks 122nd in the FBS averaging 67.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Missouri’s 53rd-ranked 52.1 per-game average.

Texas A&M ranks 131st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.2% of trips. Missouri’s red zone offense ranks 55th, scoring on 87.2% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Missouri is 3rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:44, while Texas A&M’s 19th-ranked average is 32:11.

Team leaders

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,690 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 937 yards on 159 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 558 yards on 51 catches, 1 TD

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 1,972 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens, 440 yards on 78 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Mario Craver, 710 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Missouri was defeated by Vanderbilt 17-10 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Matt Zollers threw for 138 yards on 14-of-23 attempts (60.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Hardy carried the ball 20 times for 97 yards, adding one reception for two yards. Coleman had seven receptions for 109 yards.

Texas A&M defeated LSU 49-25 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Reed passed for 202 yards on 12-of-21 attempts (57.1%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 108 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Owens had 44 rushing yards on eight carries. Ashton Bethel-Roman had one reception for 47 yards.

Next game

Missouri hosts Mississippi State on Nov. 15. Texas A&M hosts South Carolina on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.