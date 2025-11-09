No. 19 Missouri hosts Mississippi State in SEC action

Mississippi State (5-5) at No. 19 Missouri (6-3), Nov. 15 at 7:45 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network Key…

Mississippi State (5-5) at No. 19 Missouri (6-3), Nov. 15 at 7:45 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Missouri Offense

Overall: 452.3 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 220 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 232.3 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (30th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 266.9 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 162.7 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 104.2 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 19.1 points per game (21st)

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 399.6 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 243.1 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 156.5 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (48th)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 388.7 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 212.5 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 176.2 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (85th)

Mississippi State ranks 69th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.7% of the time. Missouri ranks 15th on offense, converting on 49.6% of third downs.

Missouri is 95th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Mississippi State’s 29th-ranked +4 margin.

Mississippi State is 107th in the FBS averaging 62.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Missouri’s 49th-ranked 50.6 per-game average.

Mississippi State is 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:16, compared to Missouri’s 4th-ranked average of 33:34.

Team leaders

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,690 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 1,046 yards on 172 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 559 yards on 52 catches, 1 TD

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 2,237 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 534 yards on 105 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 808 yards on 45 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Missouri fell 38-17 to Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 8. Matt Zollers passed for 77 yards on 7-of-22 attempts (31.8%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Jamal Roberts had 110 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Donovan Olugbode had three receptions for 74 yards.

Mississippi State fell 41-21 to Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 8. Kamario Taylor passed for 87 yards on 6-of-10 attempts (60.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Bothwell carried the ball nine times for 44 yards, adding one reception for two yards. Thompson put up 92 yards on four catches.

Next game

Missouri plays at No. 11 Oklahoma on Nov. 22. Mississippi State hosts No. 7 Ole Miss on Nov. 28.

