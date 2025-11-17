No. 18 Michigan expects to be without injured RB Justice Haynes vs. Maryland and No. 1 Ohio State

No. 18 Michigan does not expect injured running back Justice Haynes to play this week at Maryland, or next week against top-ranked Ohio State.

Michigan running back Justice Haynes runs to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP/Ryan Sun)

Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said Monday that Haynes is probably out for the regular season.

Haynes ran for 857 yards with 7.1 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns in seven games this season. The Alabama transfer has not played since he had 26 carries for 152 yards with two touchdowns on Oct. 25 in a 31-20 win at Michigan State.

He has been on Michigan’s sideline on a scooter, keeping weight off his right foot that was in a protective boot.

Jordan Marshall, the Wolverines’ other standout running back, had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns before a shoulder injury knocked him out of Saturday’s 24-22 win over Northwestern. Moore said Marshall’s X-rays were negative, adding he’s day to day.

Bryson Kuzdzal, who had 15 carries for 53 yards against the Wildcats, may become the team’s starting running back this week.

Michigan (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) plays Maryland (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday on the road before hosting rival and top-ranked Ohio State next week.

