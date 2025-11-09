No. 18 Miami (FL) hosts NC State in ACC action

NC State (5-4) at No. 18 Miami (FL) (7-2), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key…

NC State (5-4) at No. 18 Miami (FL) (7-2), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 409.0 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 259.1 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 149.9 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (35th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 285.1 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 196.8 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 88.3 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 15.0 points per game (10th)

NC State Offense

Overall: 438.6 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 277.8 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 160.8 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (44th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 424.8 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 292.4 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 132.3 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 30.6 points per game (111th)

NC State ranks 122nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.7% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 29th on offense, converting on 46.0% of third downs.

NC State is 106th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Miami (FL)’s 17th-ranked +7 margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Miami (FL) is 20th in FBS, scoring on 91.9% of red zone trips. NC State’s red zone offense ranks 10th at 93.5%.

NC State is 60th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:18, compared to Miami (FL)’s 7th-ranked average of 33:10.

Team leaders

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 2,194 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs, 72.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 636 yards on 125 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 644 yards on 54 catches, 3 TDs

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 2,411 yards, 19 TDs, 7 INTs, 70.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 825 yards on 120 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 527 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Miami (FL) defeated Syracuse 38-10 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Beck led Miami (FL) with 247 yards on 18-of-24 passing (75.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Girard Pringle Jr. had 55 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Keelan Marion had three receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

NC State won 48-36 over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 1. Bailey led NC State with 340 yards on 24-of-32 passing (75.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 34 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jayden Scott had 196 rushing yards on 24 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Teddy Hoffmann had three receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Miami (FL) plays at Virginia Tech on Nov. 22. NC State hosts Florida State on Nov. 21.

