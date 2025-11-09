No. 17 Utah visits Baylor in Big 12 matchup

No. 17 Utah (7-2) at Baylor (5-4), Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Baylor…

No. 17 Utah (7-2) at Baylor (5-4), Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Baylor Offense

Overall: 454.0 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 312.7 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 141.3 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (26th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 382.8 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 205.2 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 177.6 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (100th)

Utah Offense

Overall: 477.2 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 210.1 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 267.1 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 39.6 points per game (7th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 301.1 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 156.8 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 144.3 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 14.2 points per game (8th)

Baylor is 82nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.3% of the time. Utah ranks 3rd on offense, converting on 53.3% of third downs.

Baylor is 122nd in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Utah’s 60th-ranked +1 margin.

Baylor is 90th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:14, compared to Utah’s 16th-ranked average of 32:32.

Team leaders

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 2,780 yards, 26 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 624 yards on 129 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Michael Trigg, 607 yards on 40 catches, 6 TDs

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 1,588 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 607 yards on 87 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 650 yards on 56 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Baylor won 30-3 over UCF on Saturday, Nov. 1. Robertson threw for 267 yards on 29-of-40 attempts (72.5%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Caden Knighten had 104 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding one reception for 22 yards. Trigg had five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Utah won 45-14 over Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 1. Dampier led Utah with 213 yards on 16-of-31 passing (51.6%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 78 yards. Parker had 104 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Davis had eight receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Baylor plays at Arizona on Nov. 22. Utah hosts Kansas State on Nov. 22.

