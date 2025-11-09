No. 16 Georgia Tech visits Boston College in ACC matchup

No. 16 Georgia Tech (8-1) at Boston College (1-9), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network…

No. 16 Georgia Tech (8-1) at Boston College (1-9), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Boston College Offense

Overall: 363.1 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 270.4 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 92.7 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (98th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 431.7 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 263.2 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 168.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 34.5 points per game (128th)

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 482.1 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 261.1 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 221 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 36 points per game (19th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 395 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 230 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 165 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (59th)

Boston College ranks 84th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.6% of the time. Georgia Tech ranks 12th on offense, converting on 50.5% of third downs.

Boston College ranks 131st in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin.

Boston College is 99th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.2% of trips. Georgia Tech’s red zone offense ranks 6th, scoring on 94.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 1,655 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 506 yards on 119 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 733 yards on 73 catches, 1 TD

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 1,888 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 72.1 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 754 yards on 133 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Eric Rivers, 410 yards on 32 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Boston College was defeated by SMU 45-13 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Lonergan led Boston College with 232 yards on 25-of-37 passing (67.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. Richard had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding three receptions for 20 yards. Bond had nine receptions for 94 yards.

Georgia Tech lost 48-36 to North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 1. King threw for 408 yards on 25-of-35 attempts (71.4%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 20 times for 103 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Malachi Hosley had 30 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for 16 yards. Jordan Allen put up 110 yards on five catches.

Next game

Boston College plays at Syracuse on Nov. 29. Georgia Tech hosts Pittsburgh on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.