No. 15 Utah meets Kansas State in Big 12 play

Kansas State (5-5) at No. 15 Utah (8-2), Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 477.8 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 199.4 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 278.4 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 41.1 points per game (6th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 327.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 184.1 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 143.2 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (10th)

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 354.1 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 216.3 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 137.8 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 28.2 points per game (64th)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 376 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 223.8 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 152.2 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (76th)

Kansas State is 92nd in third down percentage, converting 37.3% of the time. Utah ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31%.

Kansas State is 8th in the FBS with a +10 turnover margin.

Kansas State is 9th in the FBS averaging 33.4 penalty yards per game.

Kansas State is 22nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 77.8% of trips.

Kansas State ranks 109th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:31, compared to Utah’s 24th-ranked average of 31:59.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 1,668 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 736 yards on 102 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 659 yards on 57 catches, 4 TDs

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 2,163 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 476 yards on 119 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 712 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Utah won 55-28 over Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 15. Dampier led Utah with 80 yards on 6-of-13 passing (46.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 23 yards. Byrd Ficklin had 166 rushing yards on six carries and two touchdowns. Dallen Bentley had three receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas State won 14-6 over Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Johnson threw for 177 yards on 15-of-28 attempts (53.6%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 26 yards. Jackson carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 12 yards. Brown recorded 82 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Utah plays at Kansas on Nov. 28. Kansas State hosts Colorado on Nov. 29.

