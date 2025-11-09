No. 14 Louisville hosts Clemson in ACC matchup

Clemson (4-5) at No. 14 Louisville (7-2), Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Clemson…

Clemson (4-5) at No. 14 Louisville (7-2), Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Clemson by 6.5. Against the spread: Clemson 2-6, Louisville 3-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 409.3 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 288.4 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 120.9 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (70th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 351.7 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 245.3 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 106.3 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (53rd)

Louisville Offense

Overall: 401.4 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 246.6 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 154.9 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (35th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 296.8 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 188.1 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 108.7 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (41st)

Louisville is 72nd in third down percentage, converting 39.8% of the time. Clemson ranks 18th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.5%.

Louisville is 109th in the FBS averaging 63.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Clemson’s 30th-ranked 45.9 per-game average.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 2,136 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 570 yards on 116 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 537 yards on 31 catches, 6 TDs

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 2,132 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 782 yards on 91 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 792 yards on 62 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Clemson won 24-10 over Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Klubnik led Clemson with 221 yards on 20-of-27 passing (74.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 1 yard and one rushing touchdown. Randall had 48 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for 20 yards. Antonio Williams recorded 62 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Louisville lost 29-26 to California on Saturday, Nov. 8. Moss led Louisville with 203 yards on 20-of-38 passing (52.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for -7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Keyjuan Brown carried the ball 14 times for 136 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Caullin Lacy recorded 60 yards on four catches.

Next game

Clemson hosts Furman on Nov. 22. Louisville plays at SMU on Nov. 22.

