No. 13 Utah has quite a QB tandem with Devon Dampier and running true freshman Byrd Ficklin

WACO, Texas (AP) — Utah quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin are pretty much always together, sometimes even on the field at the same time during games.

Dampier, the banged-up dual-threat junior, and true freshman Ficklin have become close friends and quite a QB tandem for the 13th-ranked Utes (8-2, 5-2, No. 13 CFP), who still have hope of getting into the Big 12 championship game, and maybe the College Football Playoff. They were up two spots Sunday in the latest Associated Press poll.

“Just going out there and play ball,” Ficklin said. “That’s my motto, just go out there and have fun.”

That is certainly the case for the 6-foot-1 left-hander from Muskogee, Oklahoma. And the Utes, who play their home finale Saturday against Kansas State, then end the regular season at Kansas.

Ficklin had touchdown runs of 67 and 74 yards, both on plays with Dampier lined up wide to the opposite side, in a 55-28 win at Baylor on Saturday night. It was Utah’s third win in a row, and fifth in six games.

“Any time we get to see each other shine, we’re all for it,” said Dampier, whose TD pass in the first quarter put the Utes ahead to stay.

The quarterbacks arrived at Utah around the same time, Dampier after transferring from New Mexico and Ficklin as a January enrollee after graduating early from high school.

When Dampier didn’t play against Colorado on Oct. 25 because of a lower-body injury after being hobbled for several games before that, Ficklin got his first start. Ficklin busted loose for a 63-yard TD run on his second play in the 53-7 win over the Buffaloes, and set a Utah quarterback rushing record with 151 yards. He surpassed that with 166 yards on six carries against Baylor.

Coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged after Saturday night’s game that Dampier is still playing hurt, and has been limited in practice for much of this season. The coach said Dampier, who has thrown for 1,668 yards and 16 TDs while running for another 520 yards and five scores, likely wouldn’t have been available if the Utes had a game instead of an open date last week.

“He’s a competitor, he’s a warrior. He goes out and, unless he absolutely can’t function at all, he’s going to want to play,” Whittingham said. “It’s great to have Byrd in the bullpen.”

Ficklin took his first snap against Baylor early in the second quarter, faked a handoff and then went through a gap over the left side for a 67-yard sprint to the end zone and a 21-7 lead. Midway through the third quarter, after Baylor had gotten within eight points, he got loose again, this time to the right and shoving past a defensive back near midfield on a 74-yarder that made it 35-20.

His seven rushing touchdowns are already a Utah freshman QB record.

“He’s maturing and becoming more seasoned every single week. He has not had a game that he was inserted where he the stage was too big. He’s responded well every single time he’s been in the game,” Whittingham said. “The moment is not too big for Byrd. He’s going to be a really good one.”

While the quarterbacks are constantly together at practice and in meetings, and also room together on the road, Dampier said they still FaceTime probably five times a day.

“Nothing but fun,” Ficklin said. “It’s literally almost like if Dev’s going to be there, Byrd’s going to be there. … We’re just too happy to hang out together almost all the time almost every day.”

