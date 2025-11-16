No. 10 Texas squares off against Arkansas in SEC play

Arkansas (2-8) at No. 10 Texas (7-3), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key stats Texas…

Arkansas (2-8) at No. 10 Texas (7-3), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 370.7 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 246.6 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 124.1 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (68th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 318.3 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 235.1 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 83.2 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (15th)

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 470.0 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 264.6 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 205.4 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (25th)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 426.5 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 245.3 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 181.2 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (121st)

Texas ranks 25th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 33.8% of third downs.

Arkansas is 129th in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to Texas’ 12th-ranked +8 margin.

Texas ranks 119th in the FBS with 65.3 penalty yards per game.

Arkansas ranks 114th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 2,374 yards, 19 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 375 yards on 97 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Wingo, 655 yards on 40 catches, 6 TDs

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 2,537 yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Mike Washington, 913 yards on 140 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 678 yards on 51 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Texas fell to Georgia 35-10 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Manning led Texas with 251 yards on 27-of-43 passing (62.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. Wisner had 37 rushing yards on nine carries, adding two receptions for 10 yards. DeAndre Moore Jr. recorded 75 yards on five catches.

Arkansas lost 23-22 to LSU on Saturday, Nov. 15. Green passed for 165 yards on 11-of-19 attempts (57.9%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards and one rushing touchdown. Washington had 85 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Raylen Sharpe put up 65 yards on four catches.

Next game

Texas hosts No. 3 Texas A&M on Nov. 28. Arkansas hosts Missouri on Nov. 29.

