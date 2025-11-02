No. 10 Miami (FL) takes on Syracuse in ACC action

Syracuse (3-6) at No. 10 Miami (FL) (6-2), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

Syracuse (3-6) at No. 10 Miami (FL) (6-2), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 412 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 258.9 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 153.1 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (44th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 285.1 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 205.9 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 79.3 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (9th)

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 370.4 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 258.1 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 112.3 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (97th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 435.7 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 267.8 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 167.9 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (113th)

Syracuse is 75th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.2% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 24th on offense, converting on 47.1% of third downs.

Syracuse is 119th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Miami (FL)’s 29th-ranked +4 margin.

Miami (FL) ranks 106th in the FBS averaging 63.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Syracuse’s 55th-ranked 53 per-game average.

Syracuse is 105th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.2% of trips. Miami (FL)’s red zone offense ranks 26th, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

Syracuse ranks 97th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:01, compared to Miami (FL)’s 5th-ranked average of 33:31.

Team leaders

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 1,947 yards, 14 TDs, 9 INTs, 72.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 636 yards on 125 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 632 yards on 52 catches, 3 TDs

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,352 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 495 yards on 117 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Johntay Cook II, 501 yards on 39 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Miami (FL) fell 26-20 to SMU on Saturday, Nov. 1. Beck led Miami (FL) with 274 yards on 26-of-38 passing (68.4%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Fletcher had 84 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Joshisa Trader had five receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Syracuse lost 27-10 to North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 31. Joseph Filardi threw for 39 yards on 4-of-18 attempts (22.2%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Willis carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards. Darius Johnson had one reception for 25 yards.

Next game

Miami (FL) hosts North Carolina State on Nov. 15. Syracuse plays at No. 12 Notre Dame on Nov. 22.

