New Hampshire capitalizes on turnovers to beat Monmouth 34-13

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Matt Vezza threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and New Hampshire…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Matt Vezza threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and New Hampshire capitalized on a pair of second-half turnovers to beat Monmouth 34-13 on Saturday.

Vezza was 16-of-25 passing for 173 yards and had 13 keepers for 67 yards. Myles Thomason rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Denzell Gibson had a 27-yard touchdown reception and Ryan Blagg had a 12-yarder, both coming after Monmouth, ranked sixth in the FCS coaches’ poll, lost fumbles.

The Wildcats (6-4, 4-2 Coastal Athletic Association) took a 13-7 lead on Nick Reed’s second field goal, a career-best 53-yarder, with 44 seconds left in the second quarter. The Hawks (8-2, 5-1) went 75 yards in five plays to tie the game at 13-all on a 19-yard pass from Frankie Weaver to Josh Derry eight seconds before halftime.

New Hampshire marched 75 yards with the opening drive of the second half to break the tie on Thomason’s 22-yard run. Gibson’s score came on the third play after a fumble recovery on the Monmouth 37.

The final score came after a fumble recovery on the New Hampshire 32. Monmouth also lost a fumble on its final possession.

Weaver was 20 of 30 for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.